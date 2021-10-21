Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Graham Potter hoping for ‘a cuddle’ when Pep Guardiola returns to Brighton

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 3.55pm
Brighton boss Graham Potter (right) hopes there are no hard feelings between him and Pep Guardiola this weekend (Nick Potts/PA)
Brighton manager Graham Potter hopes there are no hard feelings and Pep Guardiola gives him “a cuddle” when the pair meet again this weekend.

Potter got involved in a touchline spat with his Manchester City counterpart when the Seagulls produced a memorable comeback victory over the Premier League champions at the Amex Stadium in May.

Guardiola took exception to the way Potter celebrated as his team produced an unlikely comeback from 2-0 down to beat 10-man City 3-2.

Brighton fought back from 2-0 down to beat City 3-2 in May
Potter later apologised and the pair shook hands afterwards but Saturday’s clash between the two clubs at the same venue will be their first meeting since.

Potter said: “It was the first goal. It was a poor reaction from me – an unintentional one, but still a poor one.

“Unfortunately I’m a human being that’s not perfect. I’ll shake his hand and hopefully he’ll give me a cuddle, but sometimes these things happen in life.”

Brighton, who were involved in a relegation battle last term, have carried the spirit from that match into this season.

After eight games the Seagulls are sitting fourth in the table and have lost just once.

Potter said: “You know anything is possible but if you had said at the start of the season you would have 15 points from eight matches we would certainly have been happy with that.

“It is a good start but it is only a start. If we’re talking about the same points ratio in 30 matches’ time then of course I’ll be a lot more excited than I am now.

“Now we’ve got a really big week with some great challenges ahead but we at least face them from a decent foundation.”

Adam Webster is nearing a return for Brighton
Defender Adam Webster is back in contention this weekend after missing the last five games in all competitions with a hamstring injury.

Potter said: “Adam Webster has been training this week, so that’s good news. He’s had a good week’s training and there’s an outside chance he could be available for the squad.

“We’ve got good competition now we’ve got three matches in a week so there will be opportunities for guys to play.”

