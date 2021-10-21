Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Fines for Manchester United and West Ham after fan trouble in Europe

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 4.19pm
Manchester United have been fined for fan behaviour in their come-from-behind win over Villarreal (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United have been fined for fan behaviour in their come-from-behind win over Villarreal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United and West Ham have been fined by UEFA as a result of fan behaviour at recent European fixtures.

United have been fined 8,375 euros (£7,050) after fans threw objects and invaded the pitch in their come-from-behind 2-1 win over Villarreal on September 29, a match settled by Cristiano Ronaldo’s stoppage-time strike at Old Trafford.

West Ham must pay 60,000 euros (£50,500) for the trouble that came during their 2-0 win over Rapid Vienna on September 28.

Both clubs were charged after fans threw objects, with Rapid also fined 60,000 euros and banned from having fans travel to their next away European fixture.

An extensive disciplinary update from the European governing body also revealed that Paris St Germain have been fined a total of 40,250 euros (£33,900) after fans blocked public passageways and set off fireworks in their 2-0 Champions League win over Manchester City on September 28.

Legia Warsaw must pay 16,000 euros (£13,500) for the blocking of passageways in their 1-0 Europa League win over Leicester on September 30.

Arsenal Women have been given a warning over the improper conduct of their team during their 4-1 Champions League defeat to Barcelona on October 5.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier