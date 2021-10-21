Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alex Pritchard doubtful for Sunderland ahead of their meeting with Charlton

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 4.33pm
Alex Pritchard could be available for Sunderland (Martin Rickett/PA)
Alex Pritchard is a doubt for Sunderland ahead of their clash with Charlton.

The midfielder was substituted with a neck problem on the hour mark during the Black Cats’ midweek win against Crewe but could be back for the Addicks game if he recovers in time.

Lee Johnson will still be without the suspended Elliot Embleton who is serving his second of a three-match ban for a challenge on Jack Tucker against Gillingham last weekend.

Lynden Gooch is still a doubt as he recovers from a foot injury.

Caretaker manager Johnnie Jackson takes charge of Charlton as they travel to Sunderland following the departure of Nigel Adkins.

Jackson could make a series of changes, telling the club website: “I’ve got my own style and I need to imprint that on the team. What we’ve been doing isn’t working, clearly.”

Midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey is still a long-term absentee for the Addicks after sustaining an ACL injury.

Elliot Lee could be back in contention after missing the midweek defeat to Accrington Stanley with illness.

