Alex Pritchard doubtful for Sunderland ahead of their meeting with Charlton

An error occurred. Please try again.

Alex Pritchard is a doubt for Sunderland ahead of their clash with Charlton.

The midfielder was substituted with a neck problem on the hour mark during the Black Cats’ midweek win against Crewe but could be back for the Addicks game if he recovers in time.

Lee Johnson will still be without the suspended Elliot Embleton who is serving his second of a three-match ban for a challenge on Jack Tucker against Gillingham last weekend.

Lynden Gooch is still a doubt as he recovers from a foot injury.

Caretaker manager Johnnie Jackson takes charge of Charlton as they travel to Sunderland following the departure of Nigel Adkins.

Jackson could make a series of changes, telling the club website: “I’ve got my own style and I need to imprint that on the team. What we’ve been doing isn’t working, clearly.”

Midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey is still a long-term absentee for the Addicks after sustaining an ACL injury.

Elliot Lee could be back in contention after missing the midweek defeat to Accrington Stanley with illness.