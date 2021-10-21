Ben Garner will hope to have Dion Conroy back as Swindon entertain Bradford

An error occurred. Please try again.

Swindon manager Ben Garner could have Dion Conroy back in the squad for the visit of Bradford this weekend.

The 25-year-old suffered a swollen ankle in last Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Rochdale and was forced to miss their 2-1 win over Sutton in midweek.

Ben Gladwin is likely to start after coming off the bench on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott will be looking to cement his place in the side after coming back into Ben Garner’s team in midweek following international duty.

Bradford captain Niall Canavan is in contention to return this weekend.

The 30-year-old has not featured for the Bantams since being substituted against Walsall in September but is likely to come back in the starting line-up against Swindon.

Boss Derek Adams has given no update on the fitness of Abo Eisa and Liam Ridehalgh as they look set to miss out once again.

Striker Lee Angol will remain on the sidelines until at least next month.