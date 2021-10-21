Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ben Garner will hope to have Dion Conroy back as Swindon entertain Bradford

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 4.37pm
Ben Garner will be hoping to have Dion Conroy back for the visit of Bradford (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Ben Garner will be hoping to have Dion Conroy back for the visit of Bradford (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Swindon manager Ben Garner could have Dion Conroy back in the squad for the visit of Bradford this weekend.

The 25-year-old suffered a swollen ankle in last Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Rochdale and was forced to miss their 2-1 win over Sutton in midweek.

Ben Gladwin is likely to start after coming off the bench on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott will be looking to cement his place in the side after coming back into Ben Garner’s team in midweek following international duty.

Bradford captain Niall Canavan is in contention to return this weekend.

The 30-year-old has not featured for the Bantams since being substituted against Walsall in September but is likely to come back in the starting line-up against Swindon.

Boss Derek Adams has given no update on the fitness of Abo Eisa and Liam Ridehalgh as they look set to miss out once again.

Striker Lee Angol will remain on the sidelines until at least next month.

