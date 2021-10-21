Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mason O’Malley’s injury not as bad as first feared for Scunthorpe

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 4.39pm
Scans have revealed Scunthorpe defender Mason O’Malley has sustained severe bruising and not a broken leg (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Scunthorpe have received a boost with the news left-back Mason O’Malley has not broken his leg but he will not be fit to face Crawley.

The defender was forced off last weekend against Forest Green but scans have revealed only severe bruising, which means his absence is only likely to be a couple of weeks.

Devarn Green missed the midweek draw with Barrow with a dead leg but trained on Thursday and declared himself fit, while fellow forward Harry Bunn (knee) and Alex Perry (groin) are back in contention.

Midfielder Alex Kenyon will play an in-house game next week as he completes his comeback from a thigh injury but defender Harry Davis has had more stitches in a head wound and is awaiting a specialist’s report before he can return, which could be as soon as next week.

Forward Ashley Nadesan is suspended for Crawley after his second red card in three matches.

The 27-year-old was shown a second yellow card against Exeter in midweek, much to manager John Yems’ disagreement.

Joel Lynch returned as a second-half substitute in the midweek defeat to the Grecians after a month out injured and could be in contention for a return to the starting line-up.

Fellow defender Jordan Tunnicliffe is a long-term absentee.

