Mason O’Malley’s injury not as bad as first feared for Scunthorpe

Scunthorpe have received a boost with the news left-back Mason O’Malley has not broken his leg but he will not be fit to face Crawley.

The defender was forced off last weekend against Forest Green but scans have revealed only severe bruising, which means his absence is only likely to be a couple of weeks.

Devarn Green missed the midweek draw with Barrow with a dead leg but trained on Thursday and declared himself fit, while fellow forward Harry Bunn (knee) and Alex Perry (groin) are back in contention.

Midfielder Alex Kenyon will play an in-house game next week as he completes his comeback from a thigh injury but defender Harry Davis has had more stitches in a head wound and is awaiting a specialist’s report before he can return, which could be as soon as next week.

Forward Ashley Nadesan is suspended for Crawley after his second red card in three matches.

The 27-year-old was shown a second yellow card against Exeter in midweek, much to manager John Yems’ disagreement.

Joel Lynch returned as a second-half substitute in the midweek defeat to the Grecians after a month out injured and could be in contention for a return to the starting line-up.

Fellow defender Jordan Tunnicliffe is a long-term absentee.