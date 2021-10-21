Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dominic Gape among those hoping to keep their place when Wycombe host Crewe

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 5.01pm
Dominic Gape will hope to keep his place for Wycombe (Mike Egerton/PA)
Dominic Gape will hope to keep his place for Wycombe (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth could name an unchanged side for the visit of Crewe.

The Chairboys go into the game off the back of a tough tussle in Yorkshire with Rotherham on Tuesday, when Ainsworth brought Sam Vokes, Dominic Gape and Daryl Horgan back into the side.

It was a first league start of the season for midfielder Gape, who will hope to keep his place.

Fellow midfielder Nick Freeman (knee) is the only long-term absentee.

Crewe boss David Artell has decisions to make after seven goals conceded in their last two games.

Artell made four changes for Tuesday’s 4-0 defeat by Sunderland, with defender Rio Adebisi rested as the Railwaymen switched to a back three.

On-loan Manchester City winger Ben Knight has missed nine games with an ankle injury but is expected to be back on the grass next week as he steps up his recovery.

Midfielder Callum Ainley remains sidelined by a hamstring problem.

