Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Man Utd enjoy Atalanta victory – Thursday’s sporting social

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 6.19pm
Manchester United enjoyed their Champions League victory over Atalanta (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United enjoyed their Champions League victory over Atalanta (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 21.

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford hailed Manchester United’s never-say-die spirit as they battled back to beat Atalanta in the Champions League.

Former United star Rio Ferdinand wished his old defensive partner well on his birthday.

Jesse Lingard and Bruno Fernandes were having fun.

As were Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville.

Motor racing

Lewis Hamilton let off some steam away from the Formula One track.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen was soaking in the view.

Jos Buttler was raring to go.

Tennis

Andy Murray had his say on the changes made to the Wimbledon schedule in 2022.

Boxing

Bad news for Dillian Whyte.

Basketball

LeBron James was toasting the return of NBA action.

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to strive for excellence.

MMA

Michael Van Gerwen is ready

MMA

Michael Bisping is unfazed by earthquakes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]