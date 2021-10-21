Man Utd enjoy Atalanta victory – Thursday’s sporting social

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 21.

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford hailed Manchester United’s never-say-die spirit as they battled back to beat Atalanta in the Champions League.

Yes! The Theater Of Dreams is on fire! We are alive! We are Man. United and we never give up! This is Old Trafford! 🔴⚪️⚫️ 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/3rsmOBpS8H — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 20, 2021

Oooof UCL nights ✨ pic.twitter.com/qtbYLmXZw4 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 20, 2021

Former United star Rio Ferdinand wished his old defensive partner well on his birthday.

My guy!40th Birthday…. you are getting old my friend but the great memories never age! Vida ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XmMuT1cMNd — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) October 21, 2021

Jesse Lingard and Bruno Fernandes were having fun.

I was waiting for the call!! Loved being part of Wingmen Season 2 and sitting down with the one and only @B_Fernandes8! He's proper Manny man now. Thank you @kfc_uki, @PorscheGB for having us. #Wingmen Check out the full vid here – https://t.co/gQHI1LRT5Q pic.twitter.com/7gg72VGRM8 — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) October 21, 2021

As were Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville.

Got @GNev2 on the streets of Bootle for his overlap series! https://t.co/KhXqb2Ibb7 pic.twitter.com/jYXeBxGPBI — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) October 21, 2021

Motor racing

Lewis Hamilton let off some steam away from the Formula One track.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen was soaking in the view.

Take your pick of the best sunsets?A) Maldives B) Africa C) DubaiD) Australia This is here, now – A. pic.twitter.com/4g0XJfa2B6 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) October 21, 2021

Jos Buttler was raring to go.

Two good warm ups, now time for business! pic.twitter.com/HCi2SZS0Ig — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) October 21, 2021

Tennis

Andy Murray had his say on the changes made to the Wimbledon schedule in 2022.

I agree with the changes to mixed doubles making it a smaller draw but not moving final much earlier. I think if it started later due to the shorter draw you could make the sign in on Friday afternoon and it finished on Saturday/Sunday it would encourage more top players to play — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) October 21, 2021

Boxing

Bad news for Dillian Whyte.

After an MRI scan on his shoulder today and consultation with the specialist, unfortunately @dillianwhyte is not fit to fight on October 30. The show will proceed without Dillian and we look forward to seeing him back in the ring shortly 👊 pic.twitter.com/bEz0UOOTJ8 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) October 20, 2021

Basketball

LeBron James was toasting the return of NBA action.

This game is wild!! The garden rocking! No way anybody gone be able to get out the bed tomorrow though! Lol. Burnt 🥵 toast — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 21, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to strive for excellence.

Michael Van Gerwen is ready

Day 3 in Barnsley and getting ready for another long day as I know I’m playing well. Thank you for all the messages over the last few days 💚💚 — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) October 21, 2021

Michael Bisping is unfazed by earthquakes.