Stevenage set to make changes for Leyton Orient visit after successive defeats

Stevenage manager Alex Revell could make changes when they host Leyton Orient in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.

Back-to-back 3-0 defeats have hit morale in the camp and they remain without several players in their efforts to find consistency.

Brad Barry returned to action last month before he suffered a setback and Charlie Carter, Chris Lines, Arthur Read and James Daly remain absent with unspecified issues.

It has left ex-Orient forward Revell short of options with his bench largely filled with teenagers during the last couple of weeks, but Bruno Andrade and Jamie Reid could earn recalls.

Kenny Jackett has no new injury concerns ahead of O’s short trip to Stevenage.

Adam Thompson (ankle) and Callum Reilly (groin) are still not in contention despite making good progress with their respective rehabilitations.

Orient forward Ruel Sotiriou will hope to be handed a start after he struck the equaliser off the bench against Forest Green on Tuesday.

The Cyprus Under-21 international has scored four times this season but has seen his campaign disrupted by a hamstring injury in addition to trips away with his country.