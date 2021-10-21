Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jack Ross satisfied with response after fierce criticism of Hibernian players

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 6.19pm
Jack Ross branded his players 'lazy' (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Jack Ross branded his players ‘lazy’ (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Jack Ross has so far got the response he wanted following his frank public criticism of his Hibernian players.

Now he wants them to restore their high standards of performance when they take on Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Ross branded his players “lazy, slow and selfish” after Hibs suffered a 3-0 home defeat against Dundee United last Saturday.

“I got what I expected and what I have had from them for almost two years now,” the Easter Road head coach said. “They are a good group and I trust them a lot.

“We had a bad day last weekend but we will have disappointing results, it was just the manner of the performance and I was quite frank about that after the game.

“But the players knew that from how I spoke to them before I came out and spoke publicly.

“You deal with the aftermath of it in the immediate days afterwards and then it’s about what you can affect next, which is obviously the game on Saturday.”

Ross thought carefully about criticising his players in the media.

“I have had moments where internally we have done it and I think it just depends how you choose to articulate it publicly as well,” said Ross, who will have Paul McGinn back from injury at Pittodrie.

“You do that, first of all, with the players knowing you are going to do it, which I think is important.

“Sometimes there are times to do it and the right way. I’m not saying I will always get that right but at that moment I think it felt right.

“Standards here have been pretty high and consistently pretty high for a long time now, so it was just a wee reminder that we need to maintain them.”

