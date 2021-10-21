Dundee still awaiting news on the injury suffered by midfielder Shaun Byrne By Press Association October 21 2021, 6.33pm Dundee are waiting for news on Shaun Byrne’s injury (David Young/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee are still awaiting a full prognosis of Shaun Byrne’s injury but manager James McPake admitted initial results do not spell good news. The midfielder was carried off on a stretcher after damaging his knee in Saturday’s victory over Aberdeen and will miss this weekend’s trip to face Hearts. McPake said: “The scan is not great and we will see the consultant on Monday. “It’s not the worst news but there is a bit of damage there. “We will wait and see what the specialist says and we will hopefully have a time frame on Monday.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close