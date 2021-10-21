Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andy Murray beaten by Diego Schwartzman in Antwerp

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 8.37pm
Andy Murray was a second-round casualty at the European Open in Antwerp (John Walton/PA)

Andy Murray has bowed out of the European Open in Antwerp with a straight sets defeat to Diego Schwartzman.

Murray, back at the scene of his last singles title in 2019, was unable to make the most of an early lead as Schwartzman won 6-4 7-6 (6) in two hours and 13 minutes.

The Argentinian had the luxury of a first-round bye on Tuesday while Murray fought his way into the last 16 with an epic victory over Frances Tiafoe which lasted almost four hours.

Murray struck the first blow against Schwartzman to break for a 3-1 lead and the Scot’s serve was not troubled until the Argentinian fought back in the seventh game.

Murray saved a second break point with an ace, but it was third time lucky for Schwartzman who broke, levelled and then surged ahead.

Schwartzman saw out the first set by winning a fifth consecutive game.

Andy Murray suffered a straight sets defeat to Diego Schwartzman in Antwerp (Mark J Terrill/AP)

Murray held serve at the start of the next set by saving two break points.

A see-saw second set went in Schwartzman’s favour with a break for a 3-2 lead, but Murray showed his resilience once again to level at 4-4.

Both players then led in a thrilling tie-break which saw no less than five break points but Schwartzman clinched victory with his second match point.

