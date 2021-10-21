Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Newcastle’s Adam Radwan eager to learn from his England wing rival Jonny May

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 10.03pm
Adam Radwan is possibly the fastest player in English rugby (Mike Egerton/PA)
Adam Radwan is possibly the fastest player in English rugby (Mike Egerton/PA)

Adam Radwan is eager to learn from his closest rival as England’s fastest player when he joins up with Eddie Jones’ Autumn Nations Series squad next month.

Taking advantage of Jonny May being rested and Anthony Watson’s absence with the Lions, Radwan made an explosive start to his international career by scoring a hat-trick in a 70-14 victory over Canada in July.

Now fate has nudged the Newcastle Falcon a step closer to retaining his place after knee ligament damage sustained last Saturday means Watson could miss the entire season.

Adam Radwan scored a hat-trick of tries on his England debut in July
Adam Radwan scored a hat-trick of tries on his England debut in July (Andrew Matthews/PA)

It leaves Radwan, May and Max Malins as the front line options to fill the two wing positions for the Tests against Tonga, Australia and South Africa at Twickenham.

If Jones is prioritising raw pace it will be highlight reel favourites Radwan and May who start, but while they have comparable speed there is a clear winner in experience terms with the Gloucester veteran poised to win his 67th cap on November 6.

When asked who is his closest rival for raw pace, 23-year-old Radwan said: “Probably Jonny, he’s absolutely rapid.

“Jonny was massive for me growing up and even now. He’s someone that I look up and I think he’s an incredible player.

Jonny May is a prolific try scorer for England
Jonny May is a prolific try scorer for England (David Davies/PA)

“The thought of playing alongside him for England is pretty crazy. That’s a massive goal.

“Apparently his preparation is first class. He has all these caps for England and that’s probably why.

“Not only is he class on the pitch, but he does a lot of work off the pitch too. So that is why he has been one of the best wingers in the world over the past few years.”

Radwan’s Egyptian father moved to England in his 20s and strong links to the African nation remain.

“I have a bit of family in Egypt. Most of my family are in England and it’s only my dad and his side who are Egyptian,” he said.

“They had probably never heard of rugby until I started playing it. I still keep in touch with them and speak to them about it.

“I see myself as English. I’m proud to have the roots that I’ve got, but I’m very English.

“I was born in England in a little village in Yorkshire and have lived here all my life – so I’m an Englishman.”

