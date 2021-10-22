Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ianis Hagi ‘enjoying every single minute’ at Rangers

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 4.33am
Rangers’ Ianis Hagi happy to end up shirtless (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers’ Ianis Hagi happy to end up shirtless (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ianis Hagi was pleased to make one young Rangers fan’s night when he gave him his match shirt from the 2-0 Europa League win over Brondby at Ibrox.

The Gers midfielder, son of former Real Madrid, Barcelona and Romania star Gheorghe Hagi, handed over his top to the lucky kid after he was substituted in the second half.

Goals from Leon Balogun and Kemar Roofe had set Steven Gerrard’s men on the way to their first Group A points after three games.

Hagi, who is 23 on Friday, said: “I’ve been in that position as well. I was really lucky to have a father that played this beautiful sport.

“I’ve been with him in different dressing rooms, different stadiums, and I knew what it would be for a kid to get a shirt from a football player.

“I’m still the same. I love the sport. I don’t know what I would do without the sport. I feel this every single day. I feel the fans here at Rangers.

“I just enjoy every single minute. That’s why I give 100 per cent every time, even if it’s training or games. I just love to be here.”

Rangers’ Leon Balogun celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game
Rangers’ Leon Balogun celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Meanwhile boss Steven Gerrard is praying Balogun’s hamstring injury which saw him substituted after the break, is not too severe.

He said: “There is an update, but one without Leon having an MRI scan or being assessed once everything is calm.

“He has felt something in there.

“We are hoping we have got to it before there is a tweak or any muscle damage.

“We are hoping it is a little bit of tightness and we will know in the next 24 hours. I will certainly be praying.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier