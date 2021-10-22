Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

On This Day in 2010: Wayne Rooney makes U-turn with new Manchester United deal

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 6.01am
Wayne Rooney signed a new deal at Manchester United in 2010 days after saying he wanted to leave the club (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Wayne Rooney signed a new deal at Manchester United in 2010 days after saying he wanted to leave the club (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Wayne Rooney made a shock U-turn to sign a new five-year contract at Manchester United on this day in 2010.

Just two days earlier the United and England striker had announced his intention to quit Old Trafford in a bombshell statement in which he questioned the club’s ambition.

Rooney, then 24 and one of the biggest stars in the world game, had pointed the finger squarely at the club’s hierarchy as he stated he would not be signing a new deal following meetings with chief executive David Gill.

United manager Sir Alex Ferguson (left) had been shocked Rooney wanted to leave
United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, left, had been shocked that Rooney wanted to leave (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“During those meetings in August I asked for assurances about the continued ability of the club to attract the top players in the world,” Rooney had said.

“I met with David Gill last week he did not give me any of the assurances I was seeking about the future squad. I then told him that I would not be signing a new contract.”

Reports of Rooney’s dissatisfaction had been rumbling for a few days with a “dumbfounded” manager Sir Alex Ferguson having also confirmed the news fans had dreaded.

“We are as bemused as anyone can be, we can’t quite understand why he would want to leave,” the Scot said.

“I was dumbfounded. Only months before he was saying he was at the greatest club in the world.”

The news created big headlines and sparked a strong reaction. Around 30 protesters even gathered outside Rooney’s Cheshire home amid speculation rivals Manchester City were among the clubs keen to sign him.

Given the strength of Rooney’s statement, what happened two days later was unexpected and astonishing.

“I’m delighted to sign another deal at United,” said Rooney after further intense negotiations yielded the unlikely volte-face. “I’ve spoken to the manager and the owners and they’ve convinced me this is where I belong.”

Ferguson said: “I think Wayne now understands what a great club Manchester United is.”

Rooney, who had joined United from Everton in 2004, stayed at the club a further seven years and went on to become the club’s record scorer with 253 goals.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]