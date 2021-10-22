Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Arsenal sweat over Alexandre Lacazette leaving on a free

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 7.05am
Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette could be leaving the Emirates (Adam Davy/PA)
What the papers say

Arsenal are yet to tie Alexandre Lacazette to a new deal, with fears the Frenchman could let his contract run down and he could leave the Emirates on a free, writes the Daily Mirror. Roma, Sevilla and Juventus have expressed an interest in a summer move for the 30-year-old.

Tottenham could lose Sergio Reguilon with Real Madrid keen on activating his buy-back clause, reports the Daily Mirror. The left-back joined Spurs in 2020 but Carlo Ancelotti wants to see the player back in LaLiga.

Players to watch

Erling Haaland: Real Madrid are likely to miss out on signing the Borussia Dortmund forward, with Manchester City, Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich leading the race for the 21-year-old, writes AS.

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes (Julien Poupert/PA)

Kylian Mbappe: Barcelona are eager to see off Real Madrid in the pursuit of the 22-year-old Paris St-Germain forward, according to AS.

Jack Wilshere: The former Arsenal midfielder has been linked with a move to Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, Talksport says.

