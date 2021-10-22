Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Claudio Ranieri retains belief in Watford’s survival despite Liverpool thrashing

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 9.03am
Claudio Ranieri remains sure Watford will still be in the Premier League next season (Tess Derry/PA)
Claudio Ranieri’s belief has not swayed despite Watford’s crushing defeat to Liverpool last weekend and he is sure they will still be in the Premier League next season.

The Italian saw his first match in charge of the Hornets end in embarrassing fashion after going down 5-0 to the Merseyside outfit and they now travel up to the city on Saturday to face Everton.

After celebrating his 70th birthday on Wednesday, the experienced manager is confident he can achieve his task at Vicarage Road.

“I am very sure at the end Watford will be safe,” Ranieri insisted.

“Always I try to recharge the batteries of my players and they train very, very well. I am hopeful about the next match.”

Ranieri’s preparation for the clash with Everton has been better compared to last week where several of his squad only returned from international duty a couple of days before taking on Liverpool.

The ex-Chelsea, Leicester and Fulham boss believes his new squad are already gaining a better understanding of what he wants from them before the trip to Goodison Park.

He added: “It was much better this week because against Liverpool I met all my players two days before.

“This week I work well with all my players and I think day by day they understand much better my ideas about football. Of course we make some mistakes but I think match by match we improve. It is important to improve immediately and make less mistakes as quick as possible.”

During Ranieri’s successful spell with Leicester, he was known for providing his players with pre-game incentives like when he offered to buy the Foxes squad a pizza if they kept a clean sheet in a match with Stoke.

Before his debut fixture against Liverpool, the 70-year-old offered to pay for dinner if they were able to shut out Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Danny Rose reminded Ranieri of the offer this week but a clean sheet at Everton will not bring a similarly lucrative reward for the Hornets squad.

“Believe me, I forget this,” the Watford boss admitted.

“But Danny Rose told me ‘hey manager, if a clean sheet is it dinner eh?’ And yes of course. If we make clean sheet, I offer dinner… in the Watford canteen.”

Thwarting ex-Hornets attacker Richarlison will be key to the visitors claiming reward in Merseyside after the Brazilian returned to full training this week following a knee injury.

He left Vicarage Road after only one season in the summer of 2018 and was criticised for a drop-off in form during the second half of the campaign when interest from the Toffees was first mentioned.

Ranieri said: “Richarlison is a very good player. I don’t know if he will play but we must be ready against him, against (Andros) Townsend, against all the big players who Everton have.”

Josh King is in contention to feature for Watford against his former club after returning from a knee injury but Kiko Femenia (hip) could join Francisco Sierralta, Christian Kabasele and Peter Etebo in missing the weekend clash.

