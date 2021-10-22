Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stephen Robinson plans on making changes for Morecambe

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 10.37am
Stephen Robinson is planning to shake up his Morecambe squad (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson is planning to shake up his side for Saturday’s visit of Plymouth in League One.

Robinson said he wanted to spark a response after Tuesday’s 3-1 defeat at Cheltenham and would make changes.

Robinson reported no new injuries from the midweek game.

Alfie McCalmont remains out with the thigh strain suffered on international duty with Northern Ireland, but Ryan McLaughlin is now fully fit.

Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe has also hinted at more rotation as his side navigate a busy period in the season.

Defender James Bolton and Niall Ennis remain out, but Danny Mayor – who has made three substitute appearances since a thigh injury – is pushing for a start.

Long-term injury victim George Cooper is stepping up his own recovery after 10 months out with a variety of problems.

It is hoped the midfielder can resume training on the grass next week as he moves closer to a return.

