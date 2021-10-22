MK Dons will be without suspended Daniel Harvie for the visit of Rotherham

An error occurred. Please try again.

MK Dons will be without Daniel Harvie for the visit of Rotherham on Saturday afternoon.

The 23-year-old picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Wigan in midweek which means he will serve a one-match suspension.

Ethan Robson has missed the last two games through an injury he picked up in training and remains a doubt for the weekend.

Dons top scorer Scott Twine is likely to start as they look to make it two wins from two.

Rotherham made it eight games unbeaten on Tuesday, although there was an element of frustration after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Wycombe.

Manager Paul Warne will require fitness checks on two players who missed the Wycombe game after picking up knocks.

Goalkeeper Viktor Johansson was not risked because of a back problem, and defender Michael Ihiekwe missed out due to a groin injury.

Joe Mattock, meanwhile, is to undergo a scan on his ankle and faces time on the sidelines as Rotherham target victory against a team just two points and one place below them in the league.