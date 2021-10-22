Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jonny Hayes hoping Aberdeen can end 10-match winless run against Hibernian

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 11.01am
Jonny Hayes looking for Aberdeen to get back on track (Steve Welsh/PA)
Jonny Hayes believes struggling Aberdeen have to take care of the small details to get back on track against Hibernian at Pittodrie on Saturday.

The Dons have gone 10 matches without a win in all competitions, after five straight defeats, and are sitting in ninth place in the cinch Premiership.

Hayes, 34, insists there have been no major mistakes made but knows a reaction is required as soon as possible.

He said: “Obviously you have your ups and downs in football and everybody knows results have been a bit disappointing.

“You come in and you are a little bit down around the place I suppose but you need to pick yourself up, because the games are coming fast and our job is to react in the best way possible.

“You look back at games and teams are scoring goals against us and we don’t seem to be scoring similar goals against other teams.

“I’ve seen various stats about how we have conceded a high percentage of shots on target against us.

“I’m not going to say it is just down to bad luck but we don’t seem to be getting the rub of the green ourselves.

“There’s obviously been errors in games that have cost us.

“I don’t mean big errors when someone slips up or whatever, just when you’ve seen some of the goals we have conceded, four, five, six small errors, it’s little details we can improve on.

“We have been straight back on the training pitch to work hard and try to rectify the mistakes that have happened.

“We enjoy coming into training every day, brilliant facilities, it is a well-run club, a great environment to work in.

“The only thing lacking is results and points on the table which is obviously the most important thing. So there has to be an onus on the group to turn it around.”

Hayes is expecting a tough game against fifth-placed Hibs, whose 3-0 defeat by Dundee United last week made it two consecutive losses for the first time this season.

The Irishman said: “Over the last few years games with Hibs have been good.

“They have been one of the more enjoyable teams to watch over the last five, six, seven years.

“They have some good players, dangerous players, it will be a tough game and if it is an open game and we can get the three points then it will be happy days.”

