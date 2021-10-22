Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jeremie Bela a doubt as Birmingham face Swansea

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 11.17am
Jeremie Bela’s ankle injury has added to Birmingham’s injury issues (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jeremie Bela's ankle injury has added to Birmingham's injury issues (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Birmingham could be without Jeremie Bela again at home to Swansea.

Bela injured his ankle ahead of Wednesday’s goalless draw at Huddersfield to add to Birmingham’s problems in wide areas.

Maxime Colin (Achilles) and Marcel Oakley (hamstring) were already sidelined and Jordan Graham replaced Bela in West Yorkshire to make his first Sky Bet Championship start for the Blues.

Birmingham have gone six games without scoring and Blues boss Lee Bowyer could consider a return for Troy Deeney, who has started the last three games on the bench.

Defender Ryan Manning is back in the Swansea squad after missing the midweek win over West Brom.

Manning sat out the game as the Swans continue to manage the injury that forced his return from Republic of Ireland duty, and Ben Cabango deputised against Albion.

Flynn Downes will be assessed after coming off at half-time on Wednesday with a tight hamstring, but Olivier Ntcham and Liam Walsh provide midfield options.

Striker Michael Obafemi has not played since September 18 because of ongoing muscle injuries and is unlikely to be risked from the start.

