Matty Godden back from suspension for Coventry

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 11.21am
Coventry’s Matty Godden is back from a ban (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Coventry's Matty Godden is back from a ban (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Coventry have Matty Godden available to face Derby after a ban.

The forward was given a two-match suspension for simulation in the 4-1 win over Fulham.

Striker Viktor Gyokeres was still being troubled by an ankle issue in Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat at Preston but is expected to recover.

Jake Clarke-Salter could return if boss Mark Robins opts for three at the back while Ian Maatsen should continue at left-back ahead of Todd Kane.

Sam Baldock and Craig Forsyth continue to sit out for rock-bottom Derby.

Striker Baldock suffered a broken nose against Preston earlier this month and a scan has shown a small problem which will keep him sidelined.

Forsyth has been missing with illness since the start of of the month and will not return against the Sky Blues.

Krystian Bielik will not be available until at least the end of the year after a serious knee injury.

