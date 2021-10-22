Barnsley to check on Carlton Morris and Josh Benson before Sheffield United game

An error occurred. Please try again.

Barnsley will check on the fitness of Carlton Morris and Josh Benson ahead of Sunday’s derby against Sheffield United at Oakwell.

Morris has been out since August with a knee injury but is nearing his return while Benson has missed the last four matches after suffering an injury in the warm-up against Nottingham Forest on September 29.

Summer signing Obbi Oulare made his long-awaited debut in the defeat at Middlesbrough in midweek and the striker should be involved again.

Mads Andersen, Liam Kitching and Aapo Halme remain sidelined for the Tykes, who head into the match on a five-game losing run and without a win in 11 Championship outings.

The Blades will be without Morgan Gibbs-White after his red card against Millwall.

The 21-year-old midfielder, on loan from Wolves, will serve a one-match ban and that could open the door for striker Oli McBurnie to return to the starting line-up.

United boss Slavisa Jokanovic could also make changes elsewhere as he looks to arrest a slump that has seen his side lose three of their last four league fixtures.

Iliman Ndiaye and Oliver Norwood are the players most likely to come into the team.