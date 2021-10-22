Steven Gerrard is not concerned over contract talks with Connor Goldson

Steven Gerrard admits he can do little more to facilitate Connor Goldson extending his time at Rangers.

The 28-year-old centre-back is out of contract next summer and will be free to speak to clubs in January.

Asked about any new discussions ahead of the 2-0 Europa League win over Brondby at Ibrox on Thursday night, Goldson, a key part of the Light Blues defence in last season’s unbeaten cinch Premiership campaign, said: “I haven’t heard anything. I haven’t really spoken to my agent or the club recently so I couldn’t tell you where it’s at.”

Ahead of the trip to St Mirren in the cinch Premiership on Saturday, where centre-back Leon Balogun is a doubt with a hamstring injury, Gerrard put the apparent blockage in talks down to “probably both parties”.

The Gers boss said: “I am not concerned, I am not confident, I am not really over-thinking about it.

“Connor is a big boy, he is a man, (sporting director) Ross Wilson’s office is next to mine.

“Connor knows what I think of him from a personal point of view and how much I want him to stay here

“At the same time we have to concentrate on the football so it is important that Connor keep playing as he is. I thought he was magnificent again last night.

“He was my player-of-the-year last year and for me has got more consistent as the time has gone on at Rangers, he is a really valuable player for me and the club.

“So hopefully we can find a solution in terms of getting him tied up.

“I can’t really go any further in terms of letting you know how much I want it happen and how much I want him to stay but at the end of the day, I’m not Connor so I don’t know what he wants.

“I am not the club and I don’t do the bank balances and the numbers so I can only tell both parties how much I want this to happen and then it is down to other people to try to find a solution.”

Balogun was replaced by Calvin Bassey in the second half at Ibrox after scoring the first-half opener.

Gerrard, who admitted after the game he would be praying for good news on the injury, said: “We will give Leon every chance for the weekend, he is still a doubt but not ruled out just yet.

“We will assess him as the day goes along and we will try and get him recovered.

“He has an outside chance for the weekend but we also have to analyse the risk so we will make a really late decision on that one but it is probably 50-50.

Gerrard updated the situation with midfielder Ryan Jack, who had calf surgery, and attacker Ryan Kent who is recovering from a hamstring problem.

He said: “It’s a big day for Ryan Jack as he is back with the team in training for the first time in seven months. That’s a big plus for us.

“We have had to slow down on Ryan slightly, we are hoping to have him available around the Aberdeen game or just slightly after.”