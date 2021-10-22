Micky Mellon could ring the changes as Tranmere prepare to take on Northampton

An error occurred. Please try again.

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon may be forced to make some changes when they host Northampton at Prenton Park.

Mellon revealed that “a few players” will need to be assessed ahead of the fixture but did not disclose further details.

Mellon may be reluctant to make too many changes to his squad as they aim to go nine games unbeaten when they face the Cobblers.

Rovers are currently fifth in League Two, one place and one point above their opponents.

Northampton boss Jon Brady has hinted he could also make changes to his side ahead of their trip to Tranmere.

The Cobblers have stuck with the same starting 11 for the last three games and Brady told the club website: “There are some players on the fringes who are really chomping at the bit.”

Jordan Flores could come into contention having trained all week after recovering from a reaction to his second Covid jab.

Northampton are still without long-term absentees Joseph Mills and Sid Nelson.