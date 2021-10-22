Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aaron Pressley hoping to keep place in Wimbledon side against Wigan

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 1.51pm
Mark Robinson is waiting on the fitness of Ollie Palmer (PA)
Aaron Pressley will be hoping to keep his place after returning from a minor thigh injury as Wimbledon welcome Wigan to Plough Lane.

The 19-year-old marked his return to the starting 11 with the winner in their 1-0 win over Lincoln in midweek and will be pushing to start from the off once again.

It remains to be seen whether Ollie Palmer will return for the Dons after missing the last six games through injury.

George Marsh will be unavailable as he continues his recovery from a long-term injury.

Wigan midfielder Jordan Cousins will once again miss out this weekend after suffering a hamstring injury in last week’s 4-0 win over Bolton.

The 27-year-old was unavailable for the Latics’ midweek loss to MK Dons and will now remain on the sidelines for a number of weeks.

Defender Joe Bennett has also suffered a setback in his recovery from a knee injury and has yet to make his debut for the club since carrying the issue.

Tom Bayliss may keep his place in the squad as Wigan look to get back to winning ways.

