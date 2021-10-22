Richarlison back available for Everton

Everton forward Richarlison is available for selection for his side’s Premier League game with Watford.

Richarlison has missed the last five matches in all competitions due to injury and his return is a welcome boost to manager Rafael Benitez, who expects Dominic Calvert-Lewin to be sidelined for another four or five weeks.

Andre Gomes and Fabian Delph have resumed training but Yerry Mina is ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury in training and Abdoulaye Doucoure is sidelined with a broken foot.

Watford’s Joshua King could return to face his old club after he sat out the 5-0 thrashing against Liverpool with a knee injury.

The former Bournemouth attacker is yet to get off the mark for Watford since a summer switch but has provided two assists in five Premier League starts this season.

Hornets boss Claudio Ranieri will have to assess Kiko Femenia, who has a hip injury, but the Italian is still without Francisco Sierralta and Christian Kabasele (both hamstring) while Nicolas Nkoulou is building up match fitness. Peter Etebo will not play again this year following surgery on a torn quad muscle.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan, Kenny, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Coleman, Godfrey, Branthwaite, Allan, Gbamin, Davies, Gray, Townsend, Iwobi, Gordon, Rondon, Simms, Dobbin, Richarlison.

Watford provisional squad: Foster, Bachmann, Elliot, Femenia, Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Masina, Rose, Gosling, Louza, Cleverley, Kucka, Tufan, Sissoko, Sema, Sarr, Pedro, King, Fletcher, Dennis, Hernandez.