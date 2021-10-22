Dylan Levitt set to return for Dundee United when they entertain Motherwell By Press Association October 22 2021, 2.44pm Dylan Levitt is set to return (Tess Derry/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dylan Levitt is set to return for Dundee United when they host Motherwell in the cinch Premiership. The on-loan Manchester United midfielder missed the victory over Hibernian with a knee strain. Liam Smith (knee) is close to a return while Marc McNulty (hamstring) remains out. Motherwell have no fresh injuries for the trip to Tannadice. Midfielder Robbie Crawford (ankle) is Graham Alexander’s only absentee. Sean Goss and Jordan Roberts made their first starts of the season last weekend and Alexander has a range of options. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Max Biamou is taking his time to adapt to the style of play at Dundee United ‘Colossal’ Ryan Edwards has taken his Dundee United game to next level Dundee United fans WON’T require vaccine passports for Motherwell and St Johnstone games EXCLUSIVE: Declan Glass on the ‘amazing feeling’ of making first Dundee United start in 21 MONTHS