Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Celtic welcome back Josip Juranovic and James McCarthy

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 3.09pm
Josip Juranovic is back from injury (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Josip Juranovic is back from injury (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Defender Josip Juranovic and midfielder James McCarthy return to the Celtic squad for the cinch Premiership game against St Johnstone at Parkhead on Saturday.

Juranovic has recovered from a hamstring injury while McCarthy is fit again following a knock.

James Forrest and Christopher Jullien are nearing a return, Greg Taylor (shoulder) remains out while midfielder Karamoko Dembele faces further time on the sidelines after undergoing ankle surgery.

St Johnstone will be without Shaun Rooney after the defender suffered an ankle injury during last weekend’s defeat by Livingston.

Liam Gordon will be assessed following his return to training from a knee injury while Ali Crawford has stepped up his recovery from a groin issue.

Craig Bryson is pushing for his first appearance of the season after brushing off a knee injury and making the bench last week.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier