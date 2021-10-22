Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Gerhard Erasmus ends Ireland T20 World Cup hopes as Namibia reach Super 12 stage

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 3.26pm
Gerhard Erasmus led Namibia to victory (Aijaz Rahi/AP)
Gerhard Erasmus led Namibia to victory (Aijaz Rahi/AP)

Namibia reached the Super 12 stage at the T20 World Cup for the first time with an eight-wicket victory over Ireland, who crash out of the tournament.

Captain Gerhard Erasmus struck an unbeaten half-century in an historic moment for the nation, who only recorded their first-ever World Cup victory earlier at the tournament against Holland.

Ireland have not qualified for the main draw since 2012 and their below-par total of 125 for eight was expertly chased down by Namibia.

Namibia advanced to 25 before Craig Williams failed to clear Kevin O’Brien at mid-off to depart for 15 off the first ball of the sixth over and give Curtis Campher his first wicket of the match.

Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie’s bowling options were then restricted when Mark Adair was forced off during his second over with a side strain.

And it was 73 for two in the 14th over with a carbon copy of the first dismissal as O’Brien again held onto a catch off Campher to send Zane Green on his way for 24.

Andrew Balbirnie and Gerhard Erasmus
Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie congratulates his counterpart Gerhard Erasmus after the game (Aijaz Rahi/AP)

Namibia then had a lucky escape with the score on 93 for two when the ball clipped the stumps but the bails remained in place, keeping Erasmus at the crease on 34.

And with wickets in hand, David Wiese struck two sixes on his way to an unbeaten 28 off 14 deliveries to end Ireland’s hopes of advancing with nine balls to spare.

Earlier, Ireland made a strong start with Paul Stirling (38) and O’Brien (25) putting on 62 for the opening wicket.

But both fell in quick succession and Ireland then collapsed from 94 for two to 121 for eight, leaving Namibia with a relatively modest chase.

