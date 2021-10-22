Sam Hutchinson is pushing for a return as Sheffield Wednesday take on Lincoln

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sam Hutchinson is pushing to return to the Sheffield Wednesday side for Saturday’s clash with Lincoln at Hillsborough.

The defender has missed the Owls’ last two games with a muscle injury but has returned to training and is being closely monitored by boss Darren Moore.

Moore confirmed that Lewis Gibson is set to be ruled out for a significant period of time, while Massimo Luongo and Josh Windass remain absent.

George Byers is making good progress following a muscular injury of his own, but Saturday is expected to come too soon for him.

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton is hoping for good news on defender Joe Walsh as he prepares for the trip to Hillsborough.

Walsh returned from a knee injury last week but limped off during the midweek clash with Wimbledon with a similar but unrelated issue, and could be ruled out for six weeks.

Appleton is already without captain Liam Bridcutt, who is sidelined with a knee injury.

Defender Regan Poole will be hoping to return to the starting line-up after missing the midweek loss due to a dead leg.