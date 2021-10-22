Jake Livermore is out suspended for West Brom as they entertain Bristol City

An error occurred. Please try again.

West Brom are without Jake Livermore with the midfielder banned for the visit of Bristol City.

He collected a fifth yellow card in Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat at Swansea and will serve a one-match suspension.

Alex Mowatt missed the defeat with a foot injury and remains a doubt to face the Robins.

Grady Diangana’s hamstring injury should clear up in time for him to be available on Saturday but Dara O’Shea (ankle) is a long-term absentee.

Bristol City remain without a trio of players for their trip to The Hawthorns.

Antoine Semenyo is still battling a knee injury and is not expected back for the Robins for at least two weeks.

Andy King and Joe Williams are likely to be out for a number of weeks after being forced off against Bournemouth last Saturday.

Robbie Cundy is out with a knee issue and Tommy Conway continues to recover following ankle surgery.