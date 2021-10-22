No fresh injury worries for Ross County as they prepare to welcome Livingston By Press Association October 22 2021, 3.55pm The Staggies host Livingston ((PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ross County have reported no fresh injuries for their cinch Premiership meeting with Livingston. Full-backs Connor Randall (ankle) and Jake Vokins (foot) are in the latter stages of their recoveries. County are still looking for their first league win of the season. James Penrice drops out for Livingston after travelling to Leciester for hernia surgery. Andrew Shinnie is close to a return following an ankle problem but is unlikely to feature in Dingwall. Keaghan Jacobs and Tom Parkes are pushing for comebacks while Adam Lewis (foot) remains out and goalkeeper Daniel Barden is set to begin cancer treatment. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Odin Bailey targets Livingston momentum Malky Mackay hopeful Ross County can keep confidence despite going bottom Ross County’s winless start goes on as St Mirren hold on for victory St Johnstone set to be without Ali Crawford for Livingston clash