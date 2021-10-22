No fresh injury worries for Ross County as they prepare to welcome Livingston

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ross County have reported no fresh injuries for their cinch Premiership meeting with Livingston.

Full-backs Connor Randall (ankle) and Jake Vokins (foot) are in the latter stages of their recoveries.

County are still looking for their first league win of the season.

James Penrice drops out for Livingston after travelling to Leciester for hernia surgery.

Andrew Shinnie is close to a return following an ankle problem but is unlikely to feature in Dingwall.

Keaghan Jacobs and Tom Parkes are pushing for comebacks while Adam Lewis (foot) remains out and goalkeeper Daniel Barden is set to begin cancer treatment.