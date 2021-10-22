Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brendan Rodgers backs Leicester’s Patson Daka to make his mark in Premier League

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 3.59pm
Patson Daka starred in midweek (Steven Paston/PA)
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers saluted bookworm Patson Daka and insisted he will make his mark in the Premier League.

The Zambia striker has five goals in his last two games after his historic four-goal haul in the Europa League.

The Foxes face Brentford on Sunday following their thrilling 4-3 win at Spartak Moscow on Wednesday.

Daka’s four strikes made club history as he became the first Leicester player to score a European hat-trick and the first player to bag four in one game for 63 years.

The 23-year-old moved to Leicester from RB Salzburg in the summer and Rodgers is impressed with his character and expects him to shine in the top flight.

He said: “When he came in and had to do his quarantine he was going to be stuck indoors for 10 days, the club were great in asking him what he wanted – tellies, PlayStations or whatever else – and he didn’t want anything. Just some books.

“He wanted to read, find out about Leicester – he probably read Vards’ book maybe. He is just such a great guy, full of life and loves being here. His game is going to continually improve.

“He has a natural ability to sniff out a goal and that will be proven here in the Premier League. Patson was always one we wanted to give that little bit of time to adapt, to our way of working, the league.

“He has scored his first Premier League goal, the first Zambian player to score, and then to score four goals was an incredible individual achievement.”

Marc Albrighton is likely to be out for up to three weeks after being injured by Aleksandr Lomovitskiy’s poor tackle in Russia but Ayoze Perez is available after sitting out the trip to Moscow with illness.

Wilfred Ndidi is out for another month but James Justin will resume training soon after recovering from a serious knee injury. Wesley Fofana remains out with a broken leg.

Leicester are 11th in the Premier League, having beaten Manchester United 4-2 last weekend after an inconsistent start to the season.

Rodgers added: “At the moment, without a lot of preparation time it’s cutting out mistakes.

“If we can cut out the mistakes and not give goals away we’ll be OK. We have shown from the attacking front we have a constant threat and score goals.

“We’ll improve as long as we stop conceding silly goals.”

