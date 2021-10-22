Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kalvin Phillips set to sit out Wolves clash as Leeds take cautious approach

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 4.11pm
Kalvin Phillips missed England’s recent World Cup qualifiers through injury and is not yet ready to return to club action (Justin Tallis/PA)
Kalvin Phillips missed England’s recent World Cup qualifiers through injury and is not yet ready to return to club action (Justin Tallis/PA)

Kalvin Phillips will not be rushed back into action by Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa following the midfielder’s recovery from injury.

Phillips withdrew from the England squad for their recent World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary after suffering a calf problem in the win over Watford and also missed the 1-0 defeat at Southampton.

Luke Ayling, Patrick Bamford, Junior Firpo and Robin Koch also remain sidelined, but Raphinha is available after “acclimatising” on his return to England following his starring role in Brazil’s 4-1 win over Uruguay.

Francisco Trincao is in contention for Wolves after he completed his period of self-isolation after contracting Covid-19.

The on-loan Barcelona forward returning to training this week and could feature at Leeds, but Willy Boly will not be part of the squad after he picked up an unspecified injury.

Bruno Lage was already without Pedro Neto and Jonny (both knee) while Yerson Mosquera (hamstring) will not play again in 2021.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Cooper, Dallas, Llorente, Struijk, Rodrigo, James, Raphinha, Klich, Harrison, Shackleton, Roberts, Forshaw, Klaesson, Cresswell, Summerville, Gelhardt, Drameh.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Hoever, Semedo, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Neves, Cundle, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Traore, Podence, Trincao, Silva, Hwang, Jimenez.

