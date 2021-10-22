Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Max Biamou is taking his time to adapt to the style of play at Dundee United

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 4.27pm
Dundee United newcomer Max Biamou (John Walton/PA)
Max Biamou admits he will take time to adapt to the style of football at Dundee United.

But the striker is confident he will make a big impact eventually and aims to contribute to the team’s form along the way.

The 30-year-old Frenchman made his debut as a late substitute in United’s 3-0 win over Hibernian last weekend and, with Marc McNulty out with a hamstring injury, could feature again when Motherwell visit Tannadice on Saturday.

“It’s completely different for me because I have played for Coventry for four years now so I need to adapt my football to the new players,” he told DUTV.

“It’s definitely quite hard at the beginning because you don’t know how players are playing, maybe tactically it’s completely different, so I need to adapt my football.

“I need to have a look and take a step back and see how they are playing and just adapt my football.

“But I enjoy it and the team is very good and we are doing very well in the league.

“I have only had two weeks of training sessions with my new team-mates so I have to be patient and definitely know my time will come.

“But I just want the best for the team and the most important thing is to win the game. If I can help the team for 10-20 minutes or maybe more then I will be happy.”

Talking about his debut, Biamou added: “To be honest it was very hard. It was my first game since May and I haven’t played in front of fans for a year and a half.

“I was very excited but it was a big moment and a big win against a good team. Even though I only played for 10 minutes it was very good.”

