Administrators accept offer for Bury and Gigg Lane

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 5.43pm Updated: October 22 2021, 8.51pm
Gigg Lane, pictured, could be rescued as a deal to sell the ground has been brokered (Richard Sellers/PA)
Administrators have struck a deal for the sale of Bury and the club’s Gigg Lane ground.

Bury were expelled from the Football League in August 2019 and administrators have been trying to broker a deal for the club since May 2021.

But now administrator Steven Wiseglass has revealed a deal is nearing completion that could help save the club and the 12,000-capacity stadium.

“We have accepted an offer to purchase the Gigg Lane stadium and other assets, and have agreed heads of terms with the interested party,” said Wiseglass, director at Inquesta Corporate Recovery and Insolvency.

“We remain hopeful that the deal will be completed in a timely fashion and will be a major step towards securing the future of football at Gigg Lane.

“My hope has always been that Bury FC could be rescued and seek readmission to the football pyramid system, and this now seems a step closer to becoming a reality.

“Until the sale is completed, we are unable to make any further comment.”

