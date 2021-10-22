Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Katie Archibald wins World Championships omnium title for second time

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 9.49pm Updated: October 22 2021, 11.51pm
Katie Archibald has become world champion for a second time (Thibault Camus/AP)
Katie Archibald has become world champion for a second time (Thibault Camus/AP)

Katie Archibald won gold in the women’s omnium at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Roubaix, France.

Just two weeks after claiming the European omnium title, the 27-year-old British rider dominated from start to finish to become world champion for a second time.

Archibald won all four events in a perfect all-round display, just as she had done to win the European crown in Switzerland, and was never in danger of being overhauled as she held a 23-point lead over closest challenger Elisa Balsamo going into the final race.

Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky claimed silver and Italy’s Balsamo went on to take bronze.

Archibald, omnium world champion in 2017, said: “I had a nice run in the Euros and the races here have gone quite differently. I’m happy I’ve succeeded in different ways.

“In some ways I made mistakes I didn’t make at the Euros, but I was just so unbelievably nervous and it feels so much better now.”

Archibald survived a scare in the third event, staying on her bike after her wheel had been clipped from behind as two riders crashed.

Katie Archibald
Katie Archibald claimed her second omnium world title (Thibault Camus/AP)

It has been a memorable year for Archibald, who won Olympic gold alongside Laura Kenny in the Madison event.

“It’s been 10 weeks since the Games now and we had a really solid games prep. Me and Laura have been working closely on our Madison assault,” Archibald added.

“With that, she was doing the omnium prep and I was doing a lot of that with her. We’re kind of comrades as it were, so I’ve really benefited essentially from her Olympic prep to run into this.

“It’s not like I’m that out of touch, so I just had to tune myself up the last four weeks.”

