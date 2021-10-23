Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Reduced coronavirus restrictions will bring England players closer

By Press Association
October 23 2021, 2.59pm
England players will be able to get closer during the national anthems (Andrew Milligan/PA)
England players will be able to get closer during the national anthems (Andrew Milligan/PA)

England will be operating with reduced coronavirus restrictions for the Autumn Nations Series after the Rugby Football Union confirmed that players and staff are above the required vaccination target.

Eddie Jones’ squad and management team have reached the 85 per cent minimum that allows for the relaxation of social distancing and mask wearing in camp.

It means there will no gaps between players during the national anthems, no limit to the numbers allowed into rooms at the team hotels and the squad will be able to travel to matches on one bus rather than the two or three used last autumn and in the Six Nations.

And those involved in a campaign comprising Tests against Tonga, Australia and South Africa at Twickenham beginning on November 6 will be allowed to leave their base during down time to get coffee and sit outside. However, social distancing in public areas must be observed.

An extensive testing programme will remain in place with all players and staff needing to supply negative PCR results before entering the team environment.

In addition, a minimum of three lateral flow tests must be taken each week, including on the day before each game. Daily Covid-19 wellness checks will also be carried out before leaving bedrooms.

Visitors to camp are to be minimised and those who do enter will be required to undergo PCR testing ahead of their arrival.

