Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Newcastle carry out U-turn and say fans can wear Arab-style clothing at matches

By Press Association
October 23 2021, 3.55pm
Newcastle fans will no longer be discouraged to wear Arab-style dress (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle fans will no longer be discouraged to wear Arab-style dress (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle have performed a U-turn, telling fans they will not be discouraged from wearing Arab-style clothing at matches after all.

After some supporters wore robes and headdresses for last weekend’s Premier League defeat by Tottenham following the Saudi Arabia-backed takeover, the Magpies put out a statement asking fans to refrain from such tributes.

However, the club have changed their tune, and a further statement just after kick-off between Newcastle and Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park read: “The new owners have been overwhelmed by the welcome of the local community, following the acquisition of the club two weeks ago.

A Newcastle fan at Selhurst Park with the Saudi Arabian flag tied around his shoulders
A Newcastle fan at Selhurst Park with the Saudi Arabian flag tied around his shoulders (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“The fans who have celebrated by wearing culturally traditional clothing, including head coverings, have been part of that welcome.

“Those who wish to support the club by wearing appropriate culturally-inspired clothing should feel free to do so as they see fit. We are inclusive to all.

“To reiterate what we said previously, neither the club nor its new owners were offended by attire worn, and appreciate the overt statements of support and acceptance by our great fans.

Crystal Palace fans hold up a banner criticising the new ownership of Newcastle
Crystal Palace fans hold up a banner criticising the new ownership of Newcastle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“Newcastle United FC and its new owners continue to support the Premier League’s initiatives on diversity and inclusion, including No Room for Racism.”

Newcastle’s previous statement had been backed by Kick It Out, who said: “We support the proactive steps taken by the club to ensure all fans feel welcome attending games at St James’ Park.”

Saudi Arabia’s human rights record has made the deal hugely controversial and some Crystal Palace fans held up a large banner criticising the takeover.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier