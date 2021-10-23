Arbroath’s winless run reaches four games as they are held to a home draw by Ayr By Press Association October 23 2021, 5.01pm Arbroath played host to Ayr (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Arbroath’s winless run in the cinch Championship extended to four games after their 1-1 draw at home to Ayr. The Smokies, who lost at Raith last time out, failed to impose themselves in the first half. Ayr were also struggling to follow up last weekend’s victory against Queen of the South as the sides went in level at the break. Arbroath did not take long to break the deadlock in the second half, though, as Michael McKenna stole in to score after 56 minutes. The Honest Men kept plugging away and got their reward when Jonathan Afolabi equalised with 10 minutes remaining. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Morton’s winless run continues with draw against Queen of the South Raith seal win over Arbroath to climb into top two Matej Poplatnik v Joel Nouble: Who will be the Lions’ King when Livingston loanees clash in Raith Rovers – Arbroath showdown? Morton frustrated as Arbroath score late on to draw at Cappielow