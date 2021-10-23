Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Oli Shaw and Danny Armstrong on target as Kilmarnock earn win over Hamilton

By Press Association
October 23 2021, 5.03pm
Former Ross County striker Oli Shaw was on target for Kilmarnock (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Former Ross County striker Oli Shaw was on target for Kilmarnock (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Oli Shaw and Danny Armstrong were on target as Kilmarnock returned to winning ways and moved up to second thanks to a narrow 2-1 cinch Championship victory over Hamilton.

The hosts took an early lead through Shaw after just five minutes as he picked out the bottom corner of the net following a fast break to score for the third match in succession.

But the visitors equalised three minutes later through defender Jamie Hamilton’s header from a corner to record his first league goal of the season to see the scores level at the break.

Kieran MacDonald had a good chance to put Hamilton ahead just after the hour mark but he forced goalkeeper Zach Hemming to tip his shot over the crossbar.

Hemming was again called into action moments later to deny David Moyo’s diving header from another corner.

But, against the run of play, substitute Armstrong fired a long-range effort into the bottom-left corner six minutes after coming off the bench.

