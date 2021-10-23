Morton’s winless run continues with draw against Queen of the South By Press Association October 23 2021, 5.03pm Queen of the South played Morton (Anthony Devlin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Morton’s winless run in the Scottish Championship stretched to eight games after a goalless draw at Queen of South in a game which saw both sides hit the woodwork. The Doonhamers went close to taking the lead around the quarter-hour mark when Willie Gibson’s 25-yard free-kick came back off a post and Lee Connelly’s follow-up was cleared off the line. Morton striker Robbie Muirhead saw his lobbed effort hit the bar prior to half-time and visiting keeper Jack Hamilton produced an excellent save to deny Connelly early in the second half. Hamilton nearly cost his side a point 12 minutes from time when he fumbled Gibson’s long-range effort but just managed to prevent the ball from crossing the line. Morton have now gone five away games in a row without a goal and have netted just twice in their last 10 on the road. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Morton frustrated as Arbroath score late on to draw at Cappielow Ten-man Arbroath continue winning run with victory at Queen of the South Lee Connelly finds the target as Queen of the South take narrow win at Raith Lewis Smith scores the winner as Hamilton edge out Queen of the South