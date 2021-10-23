Lewis Montsma earns Lincoln draw at Sheffield Wednesday

An error occurred. Please try again.

Lewis Montsma earned Lincoln a 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday with an 80th-minute leveller at Hillsborough.

Dennis Adeniran put the hosts ahead before Montsma equalised in the closing stages.

The first opening saw Anthony Scully dispossess Dominic Iorfa before firing in a shot which was saved by Bailey Peacock-Farrell at his near post.

Scully sent another shot straight at the goalkeeper in the first half, with Peacock-Farrell also keeping out an effort from Lewis Fiorini.

Wednesday’s sole effort on target in the opening period saw Saido Berahino’s shot saved by Josh Griffiths at his near post.

The deadlock was broken in the 55th minute when Fisayo Dele-Bashiru’s firm effort was saved by Griffiths and Adeniran followed up to turn the ball in from a tight angle.

The hosts were visibly lifted by the goal, with Dele-Bashiru making a good run into the area before putting his shot beyond the far post, while Iorfa also fired wide.

However, Montsma equalised with a near-post header from a corner. Peacock-Farrell got a hand to the ball but could not keep it out.