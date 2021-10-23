Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lewis Montsma earns Lincoln draw at Sheffield Wednesday

By Press Association
October 23 2021, 5.05pm
Lewis Montsma scored Lincoln’s equaliser (Mike Egerton/PA)
Lewis Montsma earned Lincoln a 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday with an 80th-minute leveller at Hillsborough.

Dennis Adeniran put the hosts ahead before Montsma equalised in the closing stages.

The first opening saw Anthony Scully dispossess Dominic Iorfa before firing in a shot which was saved by Bailey Peacock-Farrell at his near post.

Scully sent another shot straight at the goalkeeper in the first half, with Peacock-Farrell also keeping out an effort from Lewis Fiorini.

Wednesday’s sole effort on target in the opening period saw Saido Berahino’s shot saved by Josh Griffiths at his near post.

The deadlock was broken in the 55th minute when Fisayo Dele-Bashiru’s firm effort was saved by Griffiths and Adeniran followed up to turn the ball in from a tight angle.

The hosts were visibly lifted by the goal, with Dele-Bashiru making a good run into the area before putting his shot beyond the far post, while Iorfa also fired wide.

However, Montsma equalised with a near-post header from a corner. Peacock-Farrell got a hand to the ball but could not keep it out.

