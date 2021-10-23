Port Vale climb into second place after easing past Colchester

An error occurred. Please try again.

Port Vale showed their promotion-challenger credentials as they eased to a 3-0 win at home to Colchester.

Vale began the day in fourth spot and with goals from James Gibbons, James Wilson and Aaron Martin, chalked up their seventh win in 10 league games to climb into second.

Gibbons found the bottom corner after six minutes and Wilson’s strike from 12 yards doubled the Valiants’ lead 10 minutes later as Colchester were overrun.

The dominant hosts should perhaps have led by more than two at the break as Dennis Politic brought two good saves from U’s keeper Shamal George and captain Tom Conlon fizzed one just wide from 20 yards.

The division’s joint-lowest scorers, Colchester had chances as the first half drew on but Freddie Sears was denied by Lucas Covolan, who also watched Brendan Wiredu’s header clear the bar.

Colchester made a better start to the second half with Noah Chilvers firing over and Frank Nouble just failing to connect with Luke Hannant’s cross.

But just after the hour mark, Martin – on as a substitute just three minutes earlier – completed the scoring when he turned in a cross from Conlon.