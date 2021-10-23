Swindon’s home woes continue as Bradford take all three points in Wiltshire

An error occurred. Please try again.

Swindon’s home woes continued as Bradford’s Theo Robinson scored for the first time since April in a 3-1 Bantams win.

Striker Caolan Lavery gave the visitors the lead in the 16th minute as a long-throw in from Oscar Threlkeld disrupted the Swindon defence and Lavery finished into the bottom corner with his back to goal.

Swindon defender Romoney Crichlow struggled with a formation change and was largely at fault as Bradford scored a second five minutes before half-time.

A cross from Matthew Foulds was not cleared as Andy Cook’s close-range shot rebounded off the post, leaving Levi Sutton with a simple tap-in to double Bradford’s advantage.

Former Swindon star Robinson came off the bench to heap more misery on the home side with a curling shot from the edge of the box beating a helpless Joseph Wollacott to make it 3-0.

Jack Payne slotted home a penalty with just over 10 minutes remaining but it had no impact on the final result as Swindon suffered a third home defeat of the season.