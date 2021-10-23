Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Graeme Shinnie earns Derby a point and ends Coventry’s home run

By Press Association
October 23 2021, 5.09pm
Graeme Shinnie celebrates his equaliser (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Graeme Shinnie celebrates his equaliser (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Graeme Shinnie scored a 78th-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw for Derby as Coventry dropped their first points of the Championship season at their home ground.

The hosts led for almost an hour through Matt Godden’s 20th-minute penalty before Shinnie’s smart finish meant that the Rams secured their fourth draw in a row.

The Sky Blues came into the game as one of just three sides in the Football League with a 100 per cent home record but finished Saturday without a win in three after defeat to Preston followed a draw at Blackburn.

For Derby, who were without manager Wayne Rooney in the dugout due to illness, the stalemate preserved their unbeaten record since their 12-point deduction was announced and rooted them to the foot of the Championship.

Coventry marksman Godden had only just returned from a two-match ban for winning a penalty against Fulham in Coventry’s previous home outing, but earned a second penalty in as many appearances when he was tripped by Lee Buchanan in the first half.

The forward, who signed a three-year contract during the week, celebrated his new deal by stepping up to dispatch the spot-kick.

Godden’s penalty was all there was to split the teams in what was a tight first half at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

But the action was all to come in the second half.

Referee Dean Whitestone waved away strong appeals for a second Sky Blues penalty when Viktor Gyokeres felt he had been bundled over after 55 minutes, while both sides hit the woodwork minutes before Shinnie’s equaliser 12 minutes from time.

The Rams were first to be denied by the post as substitute Colin Kazim-Richards controlled a long ball from Phil Jagielka but his attempt to level things came agonisingly back off the upright.

Five minutes later it was Mark Robins’ side who were denied when Gustavo Hamer’s free-kick cannoned back off the crossbar before the flag denied Godden a second of the afternoon.

Derby had refused to be dominated like many have been by Robins’ men this season and deservedly earned their point through Shinnie’s first goal of the season.

The former Aberdeen midfielder took down Nathan Byrne’s deflected cross on his chest before firing his half volley past Simon Moore in the Coventry goal to level the scores in front of the travelling Rams support.

Coventry once again went close as the clock struck 90 as Ian Maatsen blasted his volley over, forcing the hosts to settle for a point.

