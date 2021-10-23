Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Connor McAvoy’s debut goal earns Wealdstone draw at Weymouth

By Press Association
October 23 2021, 5.09pm
Connor McAvoy joined the Stones on loan from Fulham (Joe Giddens/PA)
On-loan Fulham defender Connor McAvoy marked his Wealdstone debut with an equaliser to earn a 1-1 draw in their National League match at Weymouth.

The Terras, out to avoid a fifth straight league defeat, went in front five minutes before the break when Ben Thomson lashed the ball in after Brandon Goodship’s effort had been cleared off the line.

Wealdstone threatened early in the second half as Jay Bird saw his 20-yard strike pushed around the post by Weymouth keeper Ross Fitzsimons.

The visitors were eventually level just after the hour when 19-year-old McAvoy guided the ball in at the near post from a free-kick by Charlie Cooper.

Wealdstone, who had used all of their substitutes, finished the game with 10 men after Cooper was forced off with an injury for the closing stages but held out for a point during six minutes of added time.

