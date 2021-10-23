Connor McAvoy’s debut goal earns Wealdstone draw at Weymouth

On-loan Fulham defender Connor McAvoy marked his Wealdstone debut with an equaliser to earn a 1-1 draw in their National League match at Weymouth.

The Terras, out to avoid a fifth straight league defeat, went in front five minutes before the break when Ben Thomson lashed the ball in after Brandon Goodship’s effort had been cleared off the line.

Wealdstone threatened early in the second half as Jay Bird saw his 20-yard strike pushed around the post by Weymouth keeper Ross Fitzsimons.

The visitors were eventually level just after the hour when 19-year-old McAvoy guided the ball in at the near post from a free-kick by Charlie Cooper.

Wealdstone, who had used all of their substitutes, finished the game with 10 men after Cooper was forced off with an injury for the closing stages but held out for a point during six minutes of added time.