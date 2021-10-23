Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Georgios Giakoumakis nets first Celtic goal in Premiership win over St Johnstone

By Press Association
October 23 2021, 5.11pm Updated: October 23 2021, 7.21pm
Georgios Giakoumakis opened his Celtic account against St Johnstone (Jane Barlow/PA)
Georgios Giakoumakis’ first Celtic goal in his first start helped the Hoops to a comfortable 2-0 cinch Premiership win over St Johnstone at Parkhead.

In the 35th minute of his fourth appearance since signing from Dutch side VVV-Venlo in August, for a reported fee of £2.5million, the Greece striker confidently converted an Anthony Ralston cross from close range.

Celtic kept pushing in the second half and returning full-back Josip Juranovic added a second from the penalty spot with 10 minutes remaining as Ange Postecoglou’s side extended their winning run to four games in all competitions.

There was an air of confidence around Parkhead following the convincing 2-0 Europa League win against Ferencvaros on Tuesday.

While Giakoumakis made his first start, Juranovic was back from a four-game injury absence.

Saints boss Callum Davidson made four changes with defenders James Brown and Liam Gordon, attacker Glenn Middleton and midfielder Craig Bryson all coming back, the latter making his first start of the season.

It was not the usual barnstorming start to the game by the home side.

However, Saints goalkeeper Zander Clark came to his side’s rescue in the 12th minute when he blocked with his right foot a controlled 25-yard drive by Celtic captain Callum McGregor which sped through a forest of legs.

The home side slowly tightened their grip on the game and began to open up the St Johnstone defence, demonstrated by an inviting cross which found no takers by Japan international Kyogo Furuhashi, who had moved to wide right to accommodate Giakoumakis.

That tactical tweak by Postecoglou was soon to pay off albeit Celtic’s goal came after a Callum Booth lapse.

Juranovic’s shot from outside the box was deflected high into the air and when the St Johnstone full-back missed what looked like a straightforward clearance, Ralston pounced on the ball and crossed for Giakoumakis to easily knock past Clark.

McDiarmid Park defender Jamie McCart headed a corner over the crossbar at the start of the second half before Cammy MacPherson sent a volley from the edge of the box floating over.

McGregor’s deflected shot had Clark scrambling as the ball flashed past for a corner which came to nothing before Giakoumakis was replaced around the hour mark by winger Mikey Johnston, with Furuhashi moving into the centre.

There was a penalty shout in the 74th minute for Celtic when visiting stopper Clark tangled with Portuguese attacker Jota inside the box on the byline, but referee Nick Walsh was having none of it.

Then there was a flare-up when Saints striker Chris Kane clashed with home defender Cameron Carter-Vickers with both booked before a tackle by Gordon on Furuhashi just inside the penalty area had referee Walsh pointing to the spot.

Juranovic stepped up to send Clark the wrong way with the resulting spot-kick to effectively clinch the points with Johnston curling a shot against the post in the final moments of another win which keeps Postecoglou’s side ticking along.

