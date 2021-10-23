Goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams earns Dunfermline point By Press Association October 23 2021, 5.11pm Owain Fon Williams, pictured, saved well from Scott Tiffoney and Ross Docherty (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dunfermline goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams was in fine form as the cinch Championship’s bottom club held Partick Thistle to a goalless draw. Fon Williams saved well from Scott Tiffoney while Brian Graham twice threatened in a goalless first half, with Jamie Sneddon saving from Dom Thomas at the other end. Fon Williams denied Kevin Holt and made a brilliant stop from Ross Docherty as Thistle started the second half brightly. Craig Wighton curled just wide for Dunfermline and saw another effort blocked by Sneddon but there was to be no breakthrough at either end of the field. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Dunfermline 2-2 Kilmarnock: Aaron Comrie rescues precious point for Peter Grant’s Pars Queen of the South 1-0 Dunfermline: Supporters demand change after pitiful showing by Peter Grant’s Pars 3 Dunfermline talking points: Owain Fon Williams brilliance, Mark Connolly in the deep end and will Allan Johnston haunt Pars? Kevin O’Hara strikes to earn Dunfermline draw against Raith