Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Daggers see off Shrimpers with strong second-half show

By Press Association
October 23 2021, 5.13pm
Dagenham scored three goals in six minutes to beat Southend (Mike Egerton/PA)
Dagenham scored three goals in six minutes to beat Southend (Mike Egerton/PA)

Dagenham scored three goals in six second-half minutes to beat Southend 3-0 in the National League contest at Victoria Road.

Both sides went into the break deadlocked after a fine first half display which could have seen either side take the lead.

But, It did not take long for Dagenham to take the lead, as Mo Sagaf opened the scoring in the 52nd minute. A second followed soon after for the hosts as Myles Weston’s cross found the head of Sam Ling at the far post to double their advantage.

The game was soon beyond doubt as the Daggers added their third of the afternoon, with Ling heading home again.

The result leaves Southend in the relegation zone while Dagenham pick up their first win after three league defeats to climb back into the top six.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier